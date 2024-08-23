ETV Bharat / international

Top Biden Advisor Sullivan To Visit China As US Elections Loom

Washington(United States): Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, will visit China next week in a new bid to manage tensions months before the US elections, the White House said Friday.

Sullivan will travel to Beijing from August 27 to 29 in the first visit by a US national security advisor to China since 2016, although other senior officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken have visited over the past two years.

The visit comes months ahead of US elections in November in which Vice President Kamala Harris, running to succeed Biden, is expected to campaign on continuing to seek dialogue with China while also maintaining pressure.

Her rival Donald Trump at least rhetorically has vowed a harder line, with some of his aides seeing a far-reaching global showdown with China.

A senior administration official told reporters that the Biden administration's engagement with China did not indicate any softening of approach and that it continued to believe that "this is an intensely competitive relationship."