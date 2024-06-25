Julian Assange To Walk Out Of Jail; Timeline Of WikiLeaks Founder's Legal Saga Over Espionage Charges

London: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday left a British prison and will appear later this week in the U.S. federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth in the Western Pacific.

In a deal with the U.S. Justice Department, Assange will plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defense information, the agency said in a letter filed in court. This will allow him to walk free and resolve a long-running legal saga that spanned multiple continents and centered on the publication of a trove of classified documents.

He had been in custody in a high-security London prison since 2019, and previously spent seven years in self-exile in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Here's the timeline of events regarding Julian Assange's legal saga