Tibetan Lama Tulku Palden Wangyal Reportedly Died In Chinese Custody After Prolonged Detention

File photo of Tulku Palden Wangyal, the Head Lama of the Choegyal Monasteries in Botoed, Gardhab, Ngyagle, and Shungkor villages of Gonjo County ( ANI )

Dharamshala: Tulku Palden Wangyal, the Head Lama of the Choegyal Monasteries in Botoed, Gardhab, Ngyagle, and Shungkor villages of Gonjo County, has reportedly died in prison at the age of 53 following years of imprisonment and severe mistreatment.

In its latest report, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) highlighted his long suffering under Chinese custody. According to the CTA, the respected religious leader Tulku Palden Wangyal dedicated his life to serving the Tibetan people. He advocated for the preservation of Tibetan culture, reinforced the importance of unity within the community, and encouraged loyalty to Tibetan identity.

These activities, however, drew the suspicion of Chinese authorities, who subjected him to a series of arrests and imprisonments lasting nearly eight years. His influential teachings were seen as a threat to Beijing's control over the region. Initially detained in Gonjo County prison, he was later transferred to Chamdo and then to Lhasa, where he faced increasingly harsh conditions.

Reports indicate that he endured relentless torture, while appeals for his release went unanswered. Strict restrictions were imposed on any form of communication or visitation, leaving his followers in anguish. In 2025, Tulku Palden Wangyal was moved to Gansu Province, where his suffering continued.