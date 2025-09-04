ETV Bharat / international

Tibetan Lama Tulku Palden Wangyal Reportedly Died In Chinese Custody After Prolonged Detention

The Central Tibetan Administration has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Tulku Palden Wangyal, who died in prison at the age of 53.

Tibetan Lama Tulku Palden Wangyal Reportedly Died In Chinese Custody After Prolonged Detention
File photo of Tulku Palden Wangyal, the Head Lama of the Choegyal Monasteries in Botoed, Gardhab, Ngyagle, and Shungkor villages of Gonjo County (ANI)
By ANI

Published : September 4, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST

Dharamshala: Tulku Palden Wangyal, the Head Lama of the Choegyal Monasteries in Botoed, Gardhab, Ngyagle, and Shungkor villages of Gonjo County, has reportedly died in prison at the age of 53 following years of imprisonment and severe mistreatment.

In its latest report, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) highlighted his long suffering under Chinese custody. According to the CTA, the respected religious leader Tulku Palden Wangyal dedicated his life to serving the Tibetan people. He advocated for the preservation of Tibetan culture, reinforced the importance of unity within the community, and encouraged loyalty to Tibetan identity.

These activities, however, drew the suspicion of Chinese authorities, who subjected him to a series of arrests and imprisonments lasting nearly eight years. His influential teachings were seen as a threat to Beijing's control over the region. Initially detained in Gonjo County prison, he was later transferred to Chamdo and then to Lhasa, where he faced increasingly harsh conditions.

Reports indicate that he endured relentless torture, while appeals for his release went unanswered. Strict restrictions were imposed on any form of communication or visitation, leaving his followers in anguish. In 2025, Tulku Palden Wangyal was moved to Gansu Province, where his suffering continued.

On 19 July, he died while still in custody. The CTA has expressed deep sorrow over his death, describing it as yet another stark example of Beijing's systematic suppression of Tibetan religious figures and denial of basic human rights. The Central Tibetan Administration emphasised that his death highlights the broader crisis in Tibet, where religious freedom, freedom of movement, and freedom of speech remain heavily curtailed.

The Tibetan exile government further stated that China's treatment of Tulku Palden Wangyal reflects a deliberate policy of silencing voices of cultural preservation and spiritual leadership. The CTA called on the international community to recognise the injustice surrounding his death and to hold China accountable for its ongoing violations in Tibet. For Tibetans, the passing of Tulku Palden Wangyal represents not only the loss of a revered Lama but also a painful reminder of the continued struggle against oppression.

