ETV Bharat / international

Thousands To Evacuate As Canada's Manitoba Province Declares Wildfire Emergency

Lac-du-Bonnet: More than 17,000 people in Canada's western Manitoba province were being evacuated on Wednesday as the region experienced its worst start to a wildfire season in years.

"The Manitoba government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the wildfire situation," Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew told a news conference.

"This is the largest evacuation Manitoba will have seen in most people's living memory," he said.

Kinew said he asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to send in the Canadian military to help with the evacuations and firefighting.

Military aircraft, Kinew said, would be deployed "imminently" to help move people out of endangered remote northern communities to safety, along with additional firefighting resources.

The evacuations include the town of Flin Flon, where 5,000 residents were told earlier to get ready to flee on a moment's notice as a major wildfire bore down on the mining town named after a fictional character in a 1905 paperback novel.

Residents of several other remote towns and Indigenous communities have also now been told to leave.

Most of the evacuees are expected to be transported to the Manitoba capital of Winnipeg.

'Flames 121 feet high'

Evacuee Sheryl Matheson told AFP the wildfires had surrounded her small town of Sherridon, northeast of Flin Flon.

"It's been overwhelming," said the owner of a fishing lodge. "It was very smokey. You could see the fires four or five kilometers away and moving fast."

"The flames were shooting over 121 feet high and firefighters couldn't get close enough to the fire to do anything."

Elsaida Alerta told public broadcaster CBC she was having "major anxiety" as she and her family readied to leave Flin Flon, where she has lived for three years.

"Especially for somebody that lived in a big city (previously), that never had to evacuate, this is definitely nerve-wracking," she said.

The only highway out of Flin Flon still open was jammed with traffic and local petrol stations had run out of gasoline, she said.