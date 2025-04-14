ETV Bharat / international

'We Feel As If We Are Celebrities,' Say Thousands Of Sikh Pilgrims As They Visit Pakistan To Celebrate Vaisakhi Festival

Nankana Sahib: Thousands of Sikhs were in Pakistan on Monday to celebrate Vaisakhi, a harvest festival that marks the start of the Sikh New Year and is mostly observed in Punjab and northern India.

Pakistani authorities this year granted more than 6,500 visas to Indian Sikhs, a higher number than previous years. Visas to travel between the two countries are normally difficult to obtain, but the governments have a special arrangement that allows pilgrims to visit shrines and places of worship.

The main Vaisakhi ceremony was held in Nankana Sahib, where the founder of the Sikh faith, Guru Nanak, was born.

Sikh pilgrims arrive to attend a ceremony to mark the Vaisakhi festival (AP)

Gurdwara Janam Asthan is one of nine Sikh places of worship at Nankana Sahib, which is located some 75 kilometers (46 miles) west of Lahore.