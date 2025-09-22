ETV Bharat / international

Thousands Evacuated In Philippines As Super Typhoon Nears Land

Manila: More than 10,000 evacuees sheltered in schools and evacuation centres in the Philippines on Monday as heavy rains and gale-force winds from Super Typhoon Ragasa lashed the country's far north. The typhoon, which is gaining strength as it proceeds on a collision course with southern China, was expected to make landfall over the Philippines' Babuyan Islands around midday.

The sparsely populated islands lie about 740 kilometres (460 miles) south of Taiwan, where smaller-scale evacuations were also underway. As of 11:00 am (0300 GMT), maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometres per hour were reported at the storm's center, with gusts reaching up to 265 kph as it moved westward towards the Babuyans, the national weather service said.

"I woke up because of the strong wind. It was hitting the windows, and it sounded like a machine that was switched on," said Tirso Tugagao, a resident of Aparri, a coastal town in northern Cagayan province. "I'm seeing from my house here that the high waves are crashing onto the shore," the 45-year-old teacher said. "I pray everyone will be safe."

Cagayan disaster chief Rueli Rapsing told AFP that his team was prepared for "the worst". President Ferdinand Marcos said on Facebook he was closely monitoring the situation and that all government agencies were "on alert to give help anywhere and whenever needed".

In Taiwan, the state weather service predicted a chance of "extremely torrential rain" in the country's east. "Its storm radius is quite large, about 320 (kilometres). Although the typhoon's center is still some distance away, its wide, strong wind field and outer circulation are already affecting parts of Taiwan."