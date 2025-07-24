ETV Bharat / international

Those Misusing Democratic Freedoms Must Be Held To Account: PM Modi In UK

London: Forces with extremist ideologies must not be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after meeting his British counterpart Keir Starmer, in remarks that came amid increasing concern in India over activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK.

With Starmer by his side, Modi also said that both India and the UK are "united in our view that there can be no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism" as he thanked the British government for its "strong" condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi said this after Starmer hosted him at Chequers, the countryside residence of the British PM located 50 kms northwest of London. "We agree that forces with extremist ideologies must not be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms. Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself must be held to account," the prime minister said in his media statement.

There have been increasing concerns in India about activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK, especially after an attack on the Indian High Commission in London in March 2023. India has been flagging its concerns to the UK over the activities of pro-Khalistan elements on British soil.

It is learnt that the issue figured in the delegation-level talks. The prime minister also underlined the need to confront the challenge of terrorism with a firm approach.

"We thank Prime Minister Starmer and his government for their strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We are united in our view that there can be no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism," Modi said.