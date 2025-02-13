ETV Bharat / international

Thomson Reuters Scores Early Win In AI Copyright Battles In The US

Media company filed a lawsuit against Ross Intelligence in 2020, arguing they used materials from Reuters legal platform Westlaw to train AI model without permission.

A view of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on June 12, 2017 in San Francisco, California.
A view of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on June 12, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (AFP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

Los Angeles: Thomson Reuters has won an early battle in court over the question of fair use in artificial intelligence-related copyright cases.

The media and technology company filed a lawsuit against Ross Intelligence — a now-defunct legal research firm — in 2020, arguing they had used materials from Thomson Reuters' legal platform Westlaw to train an AI model without permission.

Judge Stephanos Bibas of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision Tuesday that affirmed Ross Intelligence was not permitted under U.S. copyright law to use the company’s content to build a competing platform. Thomson Reuters and Ross Intelligence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his summary judgment, Bibas said that “none of Ross’s possible defences holds water” and ruled in favour of Thomson Reuters on the issue of “fair use.” The “fair use” doctrine of U.S. laws allows for limited uses of copyrighted materials such as for teaching, research or transforming the copyrighted work into something different.

Thomson Reuters' win comes as a growing number of lawsuits have been filed by authors, visual artists and music labels against developers of AI models over similar issues.

What links each of these cases is the claim that tech companies ingested huge troves of human writings to train AI chatbots to produce human-like passages of text, without getting permission or compensating the people who wrote the original works.

OpenAI and its business partner Microsoft have also battled copyright infringement cases led by writers such as John Grisham, Jodi Picoult and “Game of Thrones” novelist George R. R. Martin; and another set of lawsuits from media outlets such as The New York Times, Chicago Tribune and Mother Jones.

Los Angeles: Thomson Reuters has won an early battle in court over the question of fair use in artificial intelligence-related copyright cases.

The media and technology company filed a lawsuit against Ross Intelligence — a now-defunct legal research firm — in 2020, arguing they had used materials from Thomson Reuters' legal platform Westlaw to train an AI model without permission.

Judge Stephanos Bibas of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision Tuesday that affirmed Ross Intelligence was not permitted under U.S. copyright law to use the company’s content to build a competing platform. Thomson Reuters and Ross Intelligence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his summary judgment, Bibas said that “none of Ross’s possible defences holds water” and ruled in favour of Thomson Reuters on the issue of “fair use.” The “fair use” doctrine of U.S. laws allows for limited uses of copyrighted materials such as for teaching, research or transforming the copyrighted work into something different.

Thomson Reuters' win comes as a growing number of lawsuits have been filed by authors, visual artists and music labels against developers of AI models over similar issues.

What links each of these cases is the claim that tech companies ingested huge troves of human writings to train AI chatbots to produce human-like passages of text, without getting permission or compensating the people who wrote the original works.

OpenAI and its business partner Microsoft have also battled copyright infringement cases led by writers such as John Grisham, Jodi Picoult and “Game of Thrones” novelist George R. R. Martin; and another set of lawsuits from media outlets such as The New York Times, Chicago Tribune and Mother Jones.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THOMSON REUTERSREUTERS WIN IN AI COPYRIGHT BATTLESUSROSS INTELLIGENCEAI COPYRIGHT BATTLES IN THE US

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.