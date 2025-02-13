ETV Bharat / international

Thomson Reuters Scores Early Win In AI Copyright Battles In The US

A view of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on June 12, 2017 in San Francisco, California. ( AFP )

Los Angeles: Thomson Reuters has won an early battle in court over the question of fair use in artificial intelligence-related copyright cases.

The media and technology company filed a lawsuit against Ross Intelligence — a now-defunct legal research firm — in 2020, arguing they had used materials from Thomson Reuters' legal platform Westlaw to train an AI model without permission.

Judge Stephanos Bibas of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision Tuesday that affirmed Ross Intelligence was not permitted under U.S. copyright law to use the company’s content to build a competing platform. Thomson Reuters and Ross Intelligence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his summary judgment, Bibas said that “none of Ross’s possible defences holds water” and ruled in favour of Thomson Reuters on the issue of “fair use.” The “fair use” doctrine of U.S. laws allows for limited uses of copyrighted materials such as for teaching, research or transforming the copyrighted work into something different.