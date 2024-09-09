ETV Bharat / international

Third INDUS-X Summit Between US And India to Begin on Monday

Washington: The third edition of the two-day INDUS-X summit will begin on Monday, during which India and the US will explore ways to strengthen partnerships in defence innovation, according to an official release.

The India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit, themed: "Harnessing Investment Opportunities to Enhance Cross-Border Defence Innovation Ecosystems," will be held at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California from September 9-10, said a press release by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

It will focus on the critical role of private capital in advancing the defence innovation sector, bringing together leading defence policymakers from Washington and New Delhi.

"The event will facilitate interactions between American and Indian leaders in defence innovation, including startups, venture capitalists, academia, accelerators, and industry professionals, to foster co-production and investment opportunities," according to the press release.

It will include sessions with leaders from the private and the public sectors touching on themes of "strengthening defence and advanced technology partnerships, funding defence innovation, and resilient supply chains". The summit will be co-hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and Stanford University.