'They Were Trying To Get Somebody Else Elected,' Trump On $21 Million USAID Funding To India

Trump's remarks followed his earlier comments questioning the reason behind giving $21 million to India for "voter turnout."

US President Donald Trump - File image (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 9:37 AM IST

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) criticised the Biden administration's move to provide $21 Million funding for 'voter turnout' in India.

Speaking at the FII PRIORITY Summit in Florida video of which was shared online by the White House, the US President said,"... Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government... This is a total breakthrough..."

Trump's remarks followed his earlier comments questioning the reason behind giving $21 million to India for "voter turnout" and said the country was one of the "highest taxing countries in the world" and its tariffs were "so high".

"They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high," Trump said while signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

His remarks came days after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cancelled $21 million USAID funding for "voter turnout" in India.

DOGE, led by Elon Musk, announced the cancellation of the grant on February 16. In a post shared on X, DOGE outlined several foreign assistance programmes that had been deemed unnecessary or excessive.

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," the DOGE statement said, highlighting the cancellation of multiple international initiatives, including $29 million for "strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh" and $39 million aimed at "fiscal federalism" and "biodiversity conservation" in Nepal, and $21 million "for voter turnout in India".

