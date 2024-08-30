ETV Bharat / international

'The Relationships Between India And Sri Lanka Have Never Been As Good As They Are Now': G Parthasarathy

New Delhi: Despite serious security concerns, the relationships between India and Sri Lanka have never been as good as they are now, especially after New Delhi provided massive assistance to the island nation to help deal with the economic crisis, former spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) G Parthasarathy told ETV Bharat.

Commenting on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's visit to Sri Lanka, G Parthasarathy, the ex-High Commissioner of India to Pakistan said, "There are no serious problems between India and Sri Lanka in the current scenario but more security cooperation is expected between the two nations while the NSA visits Sri Lanka".

"In regards to Chinese ships docking in Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka is not providing any new facilities to the Chinese and has been sensitive about India's security concerns. Having served in Sri Lanka, I would say the relationships between India and Sri Lanka have never been as good as they are now, especially after New Delhi provided massive assistance to the island nation to help deal with the economic crisis," added Parthasarathy, who was also the former spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office.

NSA Ajit Doval arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday to participate in the Colombo Security Conclave. Doval had a meeting with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat on Friday morning, where they discussed the ongoing bilateral economic collaboration.

The Colombo Security Conclave serves as a platform for National Security Advisors and Deputy NSAs from India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Mauritius to convene and address issues related to maritime security, counter-terrorism, and cyber security. It also provides an opportunity for India to highlight its strategic concerns in the Indian Ocean.

Doval's visit includes a comprehensive review of the discussions and outcomes of the Colombo Security Conclave. The conclave, which originally involved India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, has now expanded its membership, with Bangladesh and Seychelles having observer status in the meetings.

On Friday, the MEA said that the Member States of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) signed the Charter and the MoU for the Establishment of the CSC Secretariat today.

The Signing Ceremony was hosted in Colombo by the Government of Sri Lanka. Ajit Doval; Ibrahim Latheef, DC (Retd.), Lt. Col (Retd.), National Security Advisor of Maldives; Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of Mauritius to Sri Lanka and Sagala Ratnayake, National Security Advisor to the President of Sri Lanka signed the documents on behalf of the respective Member States.