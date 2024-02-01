Presence of Chinese Spy Vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03 Poses Potential Threat

New Delhi: The presence of the Chinese spy vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03 in the Maldivian Exclusive Economic Zone has raised concerns over potential spying especially for India. This comes at a time when the ties between India and Male are at the nadir.

“The presence of the Chinese spy vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03 within the Maldivian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) poses several potential dangers, based on its past activities and capabilities. While the Maldivian government has assured that the vessel's visit is solely for replenishment, several concerning factors require careful consideration”, said Maldives' former Deputy Ambassador to the UAE Mohamed Faisal on Wednesday in a post on X.

“Much of the technology onboard Xiang Yang Hong 03 has both civilian and military applications, blurring the lines between scientific research and potential military applications”, he said.

He pointed out that the Xiang Yang Hong 03 has a documented history of conducting oceanographic research in strategic locations of interest to China, raising concerns about its use for gathering intelligence on underwater infrastructure, submarine movements, and communication cables.

The Chinese spy vessel is said to be equipped with sophisticated sonar systems, underwater drones, and advanced mapping capabilities, which could be used to map the seabed structure, locate key infrastructure, and create detailed underwater terrain maps. The top diplomat said that much of the technology onboard Xiang Yang Hong 03 has both civilian and military applications, blurring the lines between scientific research and potential military applications.

Highlighting the Economic and Security Threats, Mohamed Faisal said, "Mapping the seabed can reveal the location of valuable resources, such as minerals and fisheries, which could lead to future resource exploitation by China'. He also highlighted that the detailed knowledge of the seabed topography can provide China with a strategic advantage in the Indian Ocean, potentially impacting future shipping routes and military operations.

He stressed that planting sensors could allow China to monitor or even disrupt underwater communication cables and critical infrastructure, impacting the Maldives' vital tourism and fishing industries.

He also noted that allowing access to sensitive data now could compromise the Maldives' sovereign interests and create dependence on China in the future.

"In conclusion, the threat posed by Xiang Yang Hong 03 is alarming, its presence within the Maldivian EEZ raises serious concerns about potential spying, resource exploitation, and disruption of critical infrastructure", he said.He, therefore, urged the Chinese ship must leave Maldives waters immediately as Male's sovereignty is at risk from the presence of China's ship.