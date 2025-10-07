ETV Bharat / international

The Ghost Of October 7: How One Chilling Attack Reshaped Geopolitical Landscape

A demonstrator carries a sign during an anti-government protest calling for action to secure the release of Israeli hostages held captive since the October 7, 2023 attacks by Palestinian militants, in Tel Aviv on June 26, 2025, amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant movement Hamas. ( AFP )

Hyderabad: October 7, 2023, goes down in the annals of history as a dark spot — bringing to mind the memory of the massacre of lives, which served as a prelude for the brutal Israeli offensive on Palestinians.

The day not only altered the trajectory of the long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine but also set the tone for a devastating humanitarian crisis. The world stood witness to an escalation of violence that soon spiralled into a war of colossal intensity, reshaping the geopolitical landscape and laying bare the profound human cost of this seemingly eternal conflict.

Palestinians in Gaza are confronting an apocalyptic landscape of devastation. Critics say Israel has waged a campaign of scorched earth to destroy the fabric of life in Gaza, accusations that are being considered in two global courts, including the crime of genocide.

Israel denies those charges and says its military has been fighting a complex battle in dense urban areas and that it tries to avoid causing undue harm to civilians and their infrastructure.

International rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, view the vast destruction as part of a broader pattern of extermination and genocide directed at Palestinians in Gaza, a grave charge Israel denies. The groups dispute Israel’s stance that the destruction was a result of military activity.

The trigger: Hamas’ coordinated assault

Thousands of Hamas militants breached a border fence while others arrived in speedboats. Some even came by paraglider in a dawn attack by Hamas, leaving 1,200 people dead and another 250 as hostages.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, marked the deadliest day in the history of modern Israel, triggering a devastating attack on Palestinians. Thus, a humanitarian catastrophe unfolded for Gaza. For many, the attack is the fallout of years of growing tensions, frustrations, and unresolved political struggles. Hamas, which took many women, children, and the elderly as hostages, opened a new front in the war.

These hostages were held in Gaza, becoming a central point of leverage in the broader conflict, and ultimately setting the stage for the current round of peace talks and international diplomatic manoeuvering.