Thankful For PM Modi Backing Gaza Peace Plan: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar

New Delhi: Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for backing the US-led peace plan aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, and urged more countries to support the initiative. The announcement came a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled his 20-point peace plan at the White House in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Azar described the development as "historic"."What we saw yesterday in the White House was a presentation of a comprehensive plan to end the war in Gaza, but also a vision, a vision for the future," he added. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Trump's proposal, describing it as a step towards stability in the region.

In a post on X, he wrote, "We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region."

Azar noted that the plan has wide international support."It has the backing of Arab countries that praised President Trump for the plan. It has the backing of Muslim countries. It has international backing. It has the backing of Prime Minister Modi, who just tweeted about his support. We are very thankful to Prime Minister Modi for his support of the plan," he said."We hope more and more countries can join us," he further mentioned.

Outlining the preconditions for Palestinian self-rule under the proposed framework, Azar highlighted governance and rule of law as critical elements.He said the requirements include a constitution or equivalent framework, free press, free and fair elections, protections for human rights and religious freedom, and an independent judiciary ensuring due process.