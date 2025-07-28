ETV Bharat / international

Thais And Cambodians Refuse To Quit Homes On Clash Frontier

Samuan Niratpai refuses to evacuate from his village despite it being designated a red zone for artillery strikes due to ongoing clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. ( AFP )

Surin, Thailand: Under the drumbeat of artillery fire near Thailand's border with Cambodia, farmer Samuan Niratpai refuses to abandon his buffalo herd -- stubbornly risking his life to tend his livestock.

"At 5:00am every day, I hear the loud bangs and booms. Then I run into the woods for cover," the 53-year-old told AFP in the village of Baan Bu An Nong in Surin province, just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the fraught frontier.

His family of five fled to the capital Bangkok on the first day of clashes on Thursday, but he remains behind with their flock of chickens, three dogs and 14 prized buffalo.

"How could I leave these buffaloes?" he asked, his eyes brimming with emotion.

"I'd be so worried about them. After the strikes I go and console them, telling them 'It's okay. We're together'."

Thailand and Cambodia's clashes have entered their fourth day after a festering dispute over sacred temples ignited into cross-border combat being waged with jets, tanks and group troops.

Peace talks between leaders are scheduled for Monday in Malaysia, the Thai government has said.

In the meantime, at least 34 people have been killed on both sides, mostly civilians, and more than 200,000 have fled their homes along the 800-kilometre border -- a rural area patched with rubber and rice farms.

But on both sides of the tree-clad ridge marking the boundary between the two countries there are many who refuse to evacuate.

As nearby blasts shake Cambodian restauranteur Soeung Chhivling's eaterie she continues to prepare a beef dish, declining to abandon the kitchen where she cooks for troops and medics mobilised to fight Thailand.

"I am also scared, but I want to cook so they have something to eat," said the 48-year-old, near a hospital where wounded civilians and troops are being treated.

"I have no plan to evacuate unless jets drop a lot of bombs," she told AFP in Samraong city, just 20 kilometres from the Thai frontier, where most homes and shops are already deserted.

'I'd rather die at home'