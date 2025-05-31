ETV Bharat / international

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri Crowned Miss World 2025 In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World at the finale of 72nd Miss World pageant at the HITEX Exhibition Centre here on Saturday. The 22-year-old, born in Thailand's Phuket, defeated contestants from as many as 107 other nations to emerge as the winner.

Suchata was crowned as the 72nd Miss World by Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova who passed on the title to her successor. In the pageant, the first runner-up title was won by Ethiopia, Hasset Dereje, the second runner-up was Poland, Maja Klajda, while the third runner-up was Martinique, Aurélie Joachim.

The new Miss World Suchata Chuangsri will receive a prize money of Rs 8.5 crore.

After the event came to an end, Miss World judge and ambassador Sudha Reddy said, "As the contestants were getting shortlisted, I was sure that Miss Thailand would win the crown. She was very clear about what she said and has an attractive face. Beauty pageants are not only about beauty, it is also about the overall personality of a person and their dedication towards a cause."