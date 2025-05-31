Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri Crowned Miss World 2025 In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World at the finale of 72nd Miss World pageant at the HITEX Exhibition Centre here on Saturday. The 22-year-old, born in Thailand's Phuket, defeated contestants from as many as 107 other nations to emerge as the winner.
Suchata was crowned as the 72nd Miss World by Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova who passed on the title to her successor. In the pageant, the first runner-up title was won by Ethiopia, Hasset Dereje, the second runner-up was Poland, Maja Klajda, while the third runner-up was Martinique, Aurélie Joachim.
The new Miss World Suchata Chuangsri will receive a prize money of Rs 8.5 crore.
After the event came to an end, Miss World judge and ambassador Sudha Reddy said, "As the contestants were getting shortlisted, I was sure that Miss Thailand would win the crown. She was very clear about what she said and has an attractive face. Beauty pageants are not only about beauty, it is also about the overall personality of a person and their dedication towards a cause."
VIDEO | Here's what Miss World judge and ambassador Sudha Reddy said on Miss Thailand becoming Miss World 2025.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2025
" as the contestants were getting shortlisted, i was sure that miss thailand would win the crown. she was very clear about what she said and has an attractive face.… pic.twitter.com/ZOcLZV5ePb
Actor Kushboo said, "This is extremely significant because when we talk about beautiful women in the world, I truly believe that Indian women are the most beautiful women in the world...I am very proud that the pageant was organised in this country..."
#WATCH | Telangana: While attending Miss World 2025 Grand Finale in Hyderabad, actor Kushboo says, " this is extremely significant for me because when we talk about beautiful women in the world, i truly believe that indian women are the most beautiful women in the world...i am… pic.twitter.com/A2ifc6554a— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025
Earlier this evening, India’s Nandini Gupta was eliminated from the Miss World 2025 competition. Despite fast-tracking to the Top40 by winning the ‘Miss World Top Model’ sub-event on May 24, Gupta failed to make it to the Top-8 finalists.
With Telangana hosting the 72nd Miss World Festival for the first time, and India for the third time (after 1996 and 2024), the event transformed the Charminar city into a global stage of unity and elegance, showcasing the state's warmth, rich heritage, and growing stature as a cultural and international hub.