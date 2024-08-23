ETV Bharat / international

Nine Believed Dead After Plane Crashes In Thailand Jungle

author img

By AFP

Published : Aug 23, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

A turboprop plane crashed southeast of capital Bangkok was carrying two pilots and seven passengers travelling from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport to Trat province. The plane went down in the jungle of Chachoengsao province on Thursday. Authorities believe that all aboard might have died during the crash.

Rescuers scoured the Thai jungle August 23 for nine missing people after a turboprop plane crashed southeast of capital Bangkok, though authorities expected no survivors.
A Thai official stands next to the wreckage of a small aircraft in Thailand's Chachoengsao province on August 23, 2024, a day after it crashed with authorities saying all nine onboard were believed dead. (AFP)

Bangkok, Thailand: Rescuers scoured the Thai jungle Friday for nine missing people after a turboprop plane crashed southeast of capital Bangkok, though authorities expected no survivors. The aircraft went down in the jungle of Chachoengsao province on Thursday, and all on board were believed dead, Thai officials said.

Nine people -- including two pilots and seven passengers -- were travelling from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport to Trat province, an area on the Gulf of Thailand known for its beaches, when the plane went down. "It happened at around 3:10 pm (0810 GMT). We are trying to find those missing, but we believe that they are all dead," Chachoengsao governor Chonlatee Yangtrong told reporters at the scene Thursday.

According to local media, passengers included four Thais and five Chinese including two children aged 12 and 13. More than 300 military personnel and volunteers have been deployed in the search, and authorities have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the crash. They have found some body parts, as well as pieces of the aircraft, authorities said. But heavy rainfall is hampering the search.

"We are not planning to stop until we find them, although there are some waterlogged areas," Chonlatee said.

Bangkok, Thailand: Rescuers scoured the Thai jungle Friday for nine missing people after a turboprop plane crashed southeast of capital Bangkok, though authorities expected no survivors. The aircraft went down in the jungle of Chachoengsao province on Thursday, and all on board were believed dead, Thai officials said.

Nine people -- including two pilots and seven passengers -- were travelling from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport to Trat province, an area on the Gulf of Thailand known for its beaches, when the plane went down. "It happened at around 3:10 pm (0810 GMT). We are trying to find those missing, but we believe that they are all dead," Chachoengsao governor Chonlatee Yangtrong told reporters at the scene Thursday.

According to local media, passengers included four Thais and five Chinese including two children aged 12 and 13. More than 300 military personnel and volunteers have been deployed in the search, and authorities have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the crash. They have found some body parts, as well as pieces of the aircraft, authorities said. But heavy rainfall is hampering the search.

"We are not planning to stop until we find them, although there are some waterlogged areas," Chonlatee said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THAILAND PLANE CRASHFIVE CHINESE FOUR THAIS ABOARDBODY PARTS WRECKAGE FOUNDTHAILAND CHACHOENGSAO PLANE CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.