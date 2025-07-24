ETV Bharat / international

Thailand And Cambodia Exchange Fire In Clashes That Kill At Least 9 Civilians

Thai people who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers take shelter in Surin province, northeastern Thailand, Thursday, July 24, 2025. ( AP )

Bangkok: Thailand and Cambodia exchanged fire on their border Thursday in a sharp escalation of their conflict that killed at least nine civilians. Both nations accused each other of starting the military clashes and have downgraded their diplomatic relations since Wednesday. Thailand also sealed all land border crossings with Cambodia. Relations between the Southeast Asian neighbors have deteriorated sharply since an armed confrontation in May that killed a Cambodian soldier. Nationalist passions on both sides have further inflamed the situation.

The Thai army said the most casualties occurred in Si Sa Ket province, where six people were killed after shots were fired at a gas station. At least 14 people were injured in three border provinces.

The Thai army said it launched airstrikes Thursday on ground military targets in Cambodia, while the Cambodian Defense Ministry said the Thai jets dropped bombs on a road near the ancient Preah Vihear temple.

Both governments say they have to respond to the other's actions

Clashes are ongoing in at least six areas along the border, Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri said. The first clash Thursday morning happened in an area near the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple along the border of Thailand’s Surin province and Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province.

A livestream video from Thailand’s side showed people running from their homes and hiding in a concrete bunker Thursday morning as explosions sounded.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Cambodia has attacked both military and non-military sites in Thailand, including a hospital.

“The Royal Thai Government calls upon Cambodia to take responsibility for the incidents that have occurred, cease attacks against civilian and military targets, and stop all actions that violate Thailand’s sovereignty. The Royal Thai Government is prepared to intensify our self-defense measures if Cambodia persists in its armed attack and violations upon Thailand’s sovereignty in accordance with international law and principles,” said Nikorndej Balankura, the ministry’s spokesperson.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said his country has always maintained a position of peaceful resolution of problems, but “we have no choice but to respond with armed force against armed aggression.”