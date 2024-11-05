ETV Bharat / international

Thai Baby Hippo Moo Deng 'Predicts' US Election Win For Trump

Bangkok: The polls put the US election on a knife-edge, but as Americans go to vote, Thailand's superstar baby hippo Moo Deng has predicted former president Donald Trump will regain the White House.

The chubby chomper took the internet by storm with her adorable antics at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, quickly becoming a staple of social media memes and inspiring a raft of merchandise.

Now Moo Deng, whose name means "bouncy pork", has predicted a comeback victory for the Republican over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Offered two dishes of carved fruit, each emblazoned with one of the candidates' names, the four-month-old pigmy hippo chose Trump, in a video posted online by the zoo.