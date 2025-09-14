ETV Bharat / international

Texas Governor Announces Ban On Sharia Law, Urges Reporting Of Compliance Attempts

Houston: Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said his state has banned the enforcement of Islamic Sharia law and urged residents to report any attempts to impose “Sharia compliance” on businesses or individuals. Abbott’s remarks followed a viral video from Houston showing a Muslim cleric using a loudspeaker to urge shopkeepers not to sell alcohol, pork, or lottery tickets.

The governor described the incident as harassment and said Texas would not tolerate attempts to enforce religious codes in public life. “I signed laws that BAN Sharia Law and Sharia Compounds in Texas. No business & no individual should fear fools like this,” Abbott wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

"If this person, or ANYONE, attempts to impose Sharia compliance, report it to local law enforcement or the Texas Dept. of Public Safety," he added. Texas does not have a formal “Sharia ban,” but the 2017 American Laws for American Courts bill prevents courts from applying any foreign or religious code, including Sharia, if it conflicts with US law.