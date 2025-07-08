ETV Bharat / international

Texas Floods: How Geography, Climate And Policy Failures Collided

Hunt: "There's no such thing as a natural disaster," geographers like to say -- a reminder that human choices turn hazards into tragedies. The Texas flash floods this weekend that left more than a hundred dead, including many children, offer a stark illustration.

Here is a look at the intertwined forces that amplified this storm's impact.

'Flash Flood Alley'

Texas's Hill Country sits in an area known as "Flash Flood Alley," explains Hatim Sharif, a hydrologist at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Warm Gulf air rushes up the Balcones Escarpment -- a line of steep hills and cliffs that arcs southwest down from near Dallas -- cools, and dumps torrents onto thin soils that quickly give way to bedrock.

Runoff then funnels through a dense web of creeks. "Water will rise very, very quickly, within minutes or a few hours," Sharif told AFP. The early hours of July 4 proved that. Around 3:00 am, a gauge near Camp Mystic in Hunt showed the Guadalupe River rising nearly a foot (30 centimeters) every five minutes; by 4:30 am the river had surged more than 20 feet, National Weather Service data show.

That's enough water to sweep away people, vehicles and buildings. An urgent NWS warning went out shortly after 1 am, but most campers were asleep; phones are banned, coverage is patchy, and darkness makes escape routes hard to judge.

Sharif urges the use of hydrologic forecasts that convert rainfall into likely river levels. "Rainfall needs to be translated into runoff," he said. "If you have 10 inches, what will happen?" Summer camps have long been drawn to the region for its natural beauty. But with increasing risks, Sharif warns that treating these sites as safe or permanent is unwise.

'We need to adapt'

A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, loading the dice for heavier downpours. A new analysis by ClimaMeter finds that the meteorological conditions preceding the floods, which delivered more than twice the monthly average rainfall in a single day, could not be explained by natural variability alone.