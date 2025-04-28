ETV Bharat / international

17 More Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Pakistan; Toll Crosses 71 In 3 Days

Peshawar: Pakistani security forces on Monday killed 17 more terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in a follow-up operation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, bringing the number of foreign militants killed over the past three days to 71.

According to the Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were killed in an operation conducted in the North Waziristan district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Seventeen foreign terrorists were killed and weapons, bullets and explosives were recovered from them, the military's media wing said.