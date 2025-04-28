ETV Bharat / international

17 More Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Pakistan; Toll Crosses 71 In 3 Days

At least 17 more terrorists were killed by the Pakistani security forces on Monday.

17 More Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Pakistan; Toll Crosses 71 In 3 Days
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : April 28, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST

Peshawar: Pakistani security forces on Monday killed 17 more terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in a follow-up operation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, bringing the number of foreign militants killed over the past three days to 71.

According to the Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were killed in an operation conducted in the North Waziristan district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Seventeen foreign terrorists were killed and weapons, bullets and explosives were recovered from them, the military's media wing said.

Over the past two days, 54 terrorists belonging to the banned TTP were killed while trying to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Monday's operation brings the number of foreigners killed in security forces operations in the last three days to 71.

The ISPR said that the country's security forces are determined to thwart every attempt at terrorism and will not allow the sabotaging of the country's peace, stability and development.

