Five Security Personnel Killed, Over A Dozen Hurt In Balochistan Terror Attack

Karachi: At least five security personnel were killed and more than a dozen injured in a terrorist attack in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Sunday. A suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of paramilitary Frontier Corp (FC) on the national highway in the Noshki area of the province.

No group has claimed any responsibility for the attack yet. Confirming the attack, the police chief of the local Noshki police station Zafarullah Sumalani said that the initial investigations suggested that it was a suicide attack. “The death toll may rise,” he said. Sumalani also said that evidence from the site of the attack suggested that a suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the FC convoy.

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the blast site, and investigations are underway to determine the cause and those responsible for the attack.