Tens Of Thousands Of People In Istanbul Protest Gaza War

People demonstrate in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza, in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. ( AP Photo )

Istanbul: Tens of thousands of people gathered on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge on New Year’s Day on Wednesday to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Demonstrators waved Turkish and Palestinian flags and chanted “Free Palestine” in the protest, organized by the National Will Platform, a coalition of more than 300 pro-Palestinian and Islamic groups.

Bilal Erdoğan, the son of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressed the crowd, urging support for Gaza and condemning Israel’s actions there. He referred to the recent ouster of Syrian President Bashar Assad by rebel forces.