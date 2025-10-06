ETV Bharat / international

Ten Years After Paris Agreement, Countries Show Real Progress, But Gaps Remain: Report

Paris: A new report from the Deep Decarbonization Pathways (DDP) Initiative reveals that countries have made real progress on climate governance and policy a decade after the adoption of the Paris Agreement. It also highlights significant gaps that could slow down the global decarbonisation pace.

The report, A Decade of National Climate Action: Stocktake and the Road Ahead, released by the DDP Initiative on Monday, puts together expert analysis from across 21 countries and concludes that the Paris Agreement has played a crucial role in reshaping climate strategies in these countries and expediting the deployment of low-carbon technologies. The countries are Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, France, the EU, Germany, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, the Ivory Coast, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Thailand, and the United States.

“Countries have begun to reshape climate governance, embed long-term perspectives into policymaking, and accelerate technological change. This progress is significant,” said Henri Waisman, Director of the DDP Initiative. “But the lesson of the past decade is equally clear: if we are to achieve the goals of Paris, the next decade must be about scaling up efforts, addressing social and industrial challenges, and ensuring that ambition is consistently translated into effective action.”

According to the report, the use of scientific evidence to guide decisions, setting long-term climate goals, and involving a wider range of stakeholders showed an increasing trend in most of the partner countries.