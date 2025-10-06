Ten Years After Paris Agreement, Countries Show Real Progress, But Gaps Remain: Report
A new report highlighted gaps that may threaten progress toward long-term climate goals even as the national climate policies have advanced since the Paris Agreement.
Paris: A new report from the Deep Decarbonization Pathways (DDP) Initiative reveals that countries have made real progress on climate governance and policy a decade after the adoption of the Paris Agreement. It also highlights significant gaps that could slow down the global decarbonisation pace.
The report, A Decade of National Climate Action: Stocktake and the Road Ahead, released by the DDP Initiative on Monday, puts together expert analysis from across 21 countries and concludes that the Paris Agreement has played a crucial role in reshaping climate strategies in these countries and expediting the deployment of low-carbon technologies. The countries are Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, France, the EU, Germany, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, the Ivory Coast, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Thailand, and the United States.
“Countries have begun to reshape climate governance, embed long-term perspectives into policymaking, and accelerate technological change. This progress is significant,” said Henri Waisman, Director of the DDP Initiative. “But the lesson of the past decade is equally clear: if we are to achieve the goals of Paris, the next decade must be about scaling up efforts, addressing social and industrial challenges, and ensuring that ambition is consistently translated into effective action.”
According to the report, the use of scientific evidence to guide decisions, setting long-term climate goals, and involving a wider range of stakeholders showed an increasing trend in most of the partner countries.
Carbon emissions have also been reduced measurably in some sectors as national policies have supported the rollout of energy-efficient and low-carbon technologies, per the report.
However, the report highlights critical shortcomings, asserting that long-term goals frequently diverge from near-term policy, and interministerial coordination continues to pose a challenge. It also blamed social and industrial trade-offs for weakening climate ambition.
“This report shows that the Paris Agreement has changed the way countries think and act on climate. We see real progress in governance and policy, but also persistent gaps that cannot be ignored,” said Sébastien Treyer, Executive Director of IDDRI. “Recognising both achievements and failures is essential: only by learning from the past decade can we create the conditions for a faster, fairer and more ambitious transition in the years ahead,” he added.
The report recommends joint efforts by governments, industry and civil society and integrated policies for long-term and significant changes. It also encouraged further international cooperation to support national climate needs.
