Temple Demolition In Dhaka Casts Shadow On India-Bangladesh Ties

New Delhi: The razing of a Durga temple in Dhaka’s Khiliket area has cast a long shadow over India-Bangladesh ties, reviving questions about the safety of religious minorities in post-Hasina Bangladesh.

With reports attributing the demolition to pressure from radical Islamist groups, the incident on Thursday represents a potential inflection point in India’s foreign policy approach toward its eastern neighbour.

“We understand that extremists were clamouring for demolishing the Durga temple in Khilkhet, Dhaka,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a regular media briefing here on Thursday. “The interim government, instead of providing security to the temple, projected the episode as illegal land use allowing… and they allowed the destruction of the temple today. This has resulted in damage to the deity before it was shifted. We are dismayed that such incidents continue to recur in Bangladesh. Let me underline that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus, their properties, and religious institutions.”

According to reports, Bangladesh Railway authorities demolished the temple named Khilkhet Sarbojanin Shri Shri Durga Mandir claiming that it was built illegally on railway land. Different minority organisations have condemned the incident alleging that the authorities demolished the temple without providing prior notice to the community people.

The temple committee members alleged that a mob of over 500 people, armed with sticks, took position in the temple while the worshippers were staying in the temple at about 9 pm on Monday. They alleged that the railway authorities only demolished the temple while the other establishments in the area were untouched.

Committee secretary Arjun Roy told the New Age that they took permission from the railway authorities to celebrate Durga Puja there in the past year and to use the place for their worshipping temporarily.

“But the authorities demolished everything today without giving us a prior notice,” Roy was quoted as saying. “We are very disheartened over the incident.”

The Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, the Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee and the Minority Rights Movement, in separate statements, have condemned the mob incident and the demolition of the temple.

Since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s controversial ouster in August last year - following months of political unrest, allegations of electoral manipulation, and opposition-backed protests — Bangladesh has entered a period of political flux. The absence of a strong, secular leadership has left the field open for Islamist factions, including those affiliated with groups such as Hefazat-e-Islam and the re-emerging Jamaat-e-Islami, to assert themselves in public and administrative domains.

Under Hasina, these groups were systematically weakened through a combination of legal bans, arrests, and curbs on religious extremism. Her administration was widely credited with maintaining communal balance and shielding minorities from mob violence. In contrast, the current interim or opposition-influenced regime appears either unwilling or unable to counter the rising tide of intolerance. The demolition of the Khiliket temple is the latest and most visible sign of this shift.

India’s partnership with Bangladesh under Hasina had been one of the strongest bilateral successes in its regional foreign policy. From counter-terrorism cooperation and border management to trade, energy, and connectivity projects, New Delhi and Dhaka were closely aligned. Crucially, Hasina was viewed as a political ally who ensured that anti-India insurgents found no refuge in Bangladeshi territory and that minority protections remained a priority.

The Khiliket demolition, therefore, represents a moral and strategic dilemma for India. On the one hand, New Delhi cannot ignore the signals: persecution of Hindus is increasing, radicalism is resurfacing, and political uncertainty threatens to undo a decade of gains. On the other, open confrontation with Dhaka could destabilise an already fragile situation and push Bangladesh further into isolation or alternate spheres of influence - including China’s.

The fallout from the temple demolition is not limited to foreign policy circles. In India, particularly in states such as West Bengal and Assam, where cross-border cultural and familial ties with Bangladesh’s Hindu community are strong, the incident is likely to spark outrage.

Beyond the communal and diplomatic fallout, there are real security implications. The weakening of state control in Bangladesh’s political apparatus and the resurgence of radical forces raise red flags for Indian intelligence agencies. India’s northeast, long vulnerable to cross-border insurgent movements, had seen a period of relative calm due to Hasina's crackdown on groups like ULFA and NSCN factions. That security dividend may now be at risk.

Moreover, the rise of religious hardliners in Bangladesh could destabilise border areas, disrupt trade and transit routes, and increase the threat of cross-border radicalisation. India’s internal security calculations will likely factor in a return to enhanced border vigilance and deeper intelligence monitoring in the coming months.

According to Bangladeshi academic and political observer Sharin Shajahan Naomi, the Khiliket incident has drawn a lot of anger on social media from people of both Hindu and Muslim communities in her country.

“It was a very sensitive issue,” Naomi told ETV Bharat. “There should have been a proper discussion before such a step was taken. Then it would not have hurt religious sentiments."

She said that the incident has happened at a critical time when the image of Bangladesh is under question, especially with regard to minority rights.

“So, a lot of precaution should have been taken before making such a move,” she said. “This will hurt the sentiments of Indian Hindus also.” However, Naomi is of the view that there is still time and the government should construct a new temple in a nearby area. “It should be done immediately,” she said.

According to Dhaka-based journalist Saifur Rahman Tapan, the demolition of the Durga temple represents the sectarian outlook of the interim government in Bangladesh.

“It is true that the temple was located on railway land,” Tapan told ETV Bharat over phone from Dhaka. “But there are many such structures, including mosques, on government land in other parts of the country. No one felt the need to take the permission of the government before starting construction. In the Khiliket incident, we see discrimination.”

He said that the interim government in Bangladesh is biased against non-Muslims and minority communities. “The Durga temple was a religious site for a community to worship,” he said. “The way the eviction was carried out is highly condemnable.”