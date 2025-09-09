ETV Bharat / international

Tel Aviv Working On Joint System To Allow UPI-Driven Transactions: Top Israeli Official

New Delhi: After signing a bilateral investment agreement with India, Israel is seeking to further strengthen economic ties, as Tel Aviv is working on a joint system to allow UPI-driven transactions, according to a top Israeli official. In an exclusive interview to PTI Videos here, Accountant General at Israel's Ministry of Finance, Yali Rothenberg, without providing any timeline, also said the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between the two countries "can be finalised in a very short period of time".

Rothenberg is visiting India as part of a high-level delegation led by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. A key outcome of the visit has been the Bilateral Investment Agreement, which was signed in New Delhi on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart Smotrich, that will facilitate reciprocal investments between investors from both countries.

"This is not the end, but just the beginning. We are looking forward to promoting other agreements with India," he said.

So, Israel is looking at "promoting a financial protocol with India", and, with that protocol, "we can promote better financing for infrastructure projects in India," he said. The accountant general said Israel has such protocols with other major countries also, in this region, adding, the biggest one is with China.

Amid the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict since October 2023, and the wider volatility in the Middle East, Rothenberg argued that "the Middle East is changing for the better". He said the "geopolitical risk embedded in Israel has been decreasing" and the country is not in the same kind of risk as two years ago when the war started. The impact of the war on the Israeli economy has been limited, he said.

Describing Israel's story as one of "resilience", the top official said Israel "wants Indian companies to go and participate in its (global) tenders, public tenders in Israel, to offer themselves, provided they have the right experience".

On further boosting the economic ties between India and Israel, Rothenberg spoke of an agreement that could be signed in the near future between the two sides to allow Indians to make payments in local currency using UPI, in Israel.