‘Tears Of The Sea’ | The Sordid Tales Of Our Fishermen In Indian Ocean And Beyond

By N Srinivasan And Vasantha Siddharthan
Katchatheevu (Sri Lanka): We know where we are but when we chase fish schools in waters which are not governed by any International Maritime Boundary Lines, what are we supposed to do? This is what most of our Indian fishermen from the southern state of Tamil Nadu who venture out to fish in their traditional waters reflect in unison.
This is only a chase for the catch. Then comes their struggle for life when the naval forces from the neighbouring Sri Lanka strike. Many are arrested while some are shot at. Every time they leave their homes for the sea, the families keep praying for their safe return as there is always uncertainty over life while they are out in the sea. The fisherfolk can manage the sea and her turbulence which they see as her tantrums. What they can't reason with is the forces from the island nation.
They pray that they should never face the naval forces at the sea. The sight of these naval forces sends chills down the spines of fishermen who sometimes abandon their nets and rush back home. If not, they say, they may lose their boats as well. The Lankan navy will confiscate the boats along with the fishermen.
ETV Bharat interviewed the fishermen from both countries in March. The team visited Katchatheevu during the Annual festival at St. Antony's Church on March 14-15. The event was attended by pilgrims from India and Sri Lanka.
Our reporting crew was among at least 3,500 Indians who arrived at Katchatheevu in about 100 boats.
"We always are unsure whether we would return to the shores every time we take out our boats for fishing. We have bought this boat for Rs. 40 lakhs, reposing our faith in this sea," said Raju, one of the owners of the mechanised boat we travelled.
Marine resources have dwindled near Rameshwaram. We need to go deep into the sea to get a good catch. When we do, we get caught by the Lankan navy, he added.
"You can have boundaries for us. Can you have the same for fish?" He asked.
Being successful in fishing is not in our hands. It's always a lottery. Fish schools keep moving. For one trip, we need to pool Rs 75,000 for diesel alone. We also have to pay for the labour. Both governments should speak and come up with a solution that doesn't involve us losing our livelihood, he lamented.
Many of the fishermen whom we met during our Katchatheevu trip shared the same thoughts.
They were also concerned about the loss of property which leaves them in a debt cycle and drowns them.
"Each of our nets costs Rs 3 lakhs. Dumping our nets is not an option but a necessity when their navy is on the horizon. They also auction our confiscated boats," Raju said.
As we reached the island, we met Tamil fishermen from Sri Lanka. They view the fishermen from Tamil Nadu as their own. They said the fishermen from Tamil Nadu would always fondly check whether they had food and would buy them food from here. They added that they would keep looking out for each other.
"We have no qualms in fishing alongside Indian fishermen. In fact, they are like our brothers. They bring us food when we get stuck in the sea. If they don't return, we call them to find out the reason," said George, who is from Sri Lanka and wanted to be identified only with his first name.
According to Rameshwaram Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association president Jesuraj, the issue of the Lankan forces arresting Indian fishermen has been happening for over a decade now. "This could be solved only through mutual dialogues. I appeal to both governments to take steps to resolve the issue."
Between 2020 and 2024, government statistics show, the Lankan forces arrested 1,194 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were fishing in their traditional waters. The Lankan navy also opened fire on multiple occasions and seven Indians have been killed in these encounters in the same period. Until March this year, a total of 140 fishermen had been arrested by the Lankan forces.
In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on a bilateral visit to Sri Lanka announced a slew of measures to help the war-torn Island nation which had also witnessed huge protests, forcing its elected head to flee.
PM Modi was honored with ‘Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana’ award by Lankan President Disanayaka.
Delivering his joint statement, PM Modi said both leaders "discussed issues related to fishermen's livelihood. We agreed that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter. We also emphasised on immediate release of the fishermen and their boats".
Fishermen hope PM Modi's visit will help to alleviate their fears while also ensuring that their livelihood is not affected by the actions of the Lankan navy.
Read More:
1. Operation Sindoor Not Just Miltary Mission, But Reflection Of Changing India: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat