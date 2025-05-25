ETV Bharat / international

‘Tears Of The Sea’ | The Sordid Tales Of Our Fishermen In Indian Ocean And Beyond

By N Srinivasan And Vasantha Siddharthan

Katchatheevu (Sri Lanka): We know where we are but when we chase fish schools in waters which are not governed by any International Maritime Boundary Lines, what are we supposed to do? This is what most of our Indian fishermen from the southern state of Tamil Nadu who venture out to fish in their traditional waters reflect in unison.

This is only a chase for the catch. Then comes their struggle for life when the naval forces from the neighbouring Sri Lanka strike. Many are arrested while some are shot at. Every time they leave their homes for the sea, the families keep praying for their safe return as there is always uncertainty over life while they are out in the sea. The fisherfolk can manage the sea and her turbulence which they see as her tantrums. What they can't reason with is the forces from the island nation.

They pray that they should never face the naval forces at the sea. The sight of these naval forces sends chills down the spines of fishermen who sometimes abandon their nets and rush back home. If not, they say, they may lose their boats as well. The Lankan navy will confiscate the boats along with the fishermen.

ETV Bharat interviewed the fishermen from both countries in March. The team visited Katchatheevu during the Annual festival at St. Antony's Church on March 14-15. The event was attended by pilgrims from India and Sri Lanka.

Our reporting crew was among at least 3,500 Indians who arrived at Katchatheevu in about 100 boats.

"We always are unsure whether we would return to the shores every time we take out our boats for fishing. We have bought this boat for Rs. 40 lakhs, reposing our faith in this sea," said Raju, one of the owners of the mechanised boat we travelled.

Marine resources have dwindled near Rameshwaram. We need to go deep into the sea to get a good catch. When we do, we get caught by the Lankan navy, he added.

"You can have boundaries for us. Can you have the same for fish?" He asked.

Being successful in fishing is not in our hands. It's always a lottery. Fish schools keep moving. For one trip, we need to pool Rs 75,000 for diesel alone. We also have to pay for the labour. Both governments should speak and come up with a solution that doesn't involve us losing our livelihood, he lamented.

Many of the fishermen whom we met during our Katchatheevu trip shared the same thoughts.