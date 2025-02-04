ETV Bharat / international

Teacher In South Africa Cuts Off Religious Thread From Hindu Student's Wrist, Community Demands Action

Johannesburg: A teacher in South Africa allegedly cut off a religious thread from the wrist of a Hindu student, triggering condemnation from the community members for the "insensitive and irresponsible" action. The incident took place last week at Drakensburg Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal province.

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS) has called for action by education authorities after the teacher allegedly cut off the sacred thread from the wrist of the Hindu student, claiming that the school does not allow wearing cultural or religious symbols.

“The SAHMS strongly condemns the insensitive and irresponsible action of an educator cutting off a religious string from a Hindu learner,” the organisation said in a press statement on Sunday.

The organisation said it is investigating the alleged incident of religious intolerance at the school but the probe is being hampered as the victim is refusing to come forward for fear of further victimisation.

SAHSM president Ashwin Trikamjee said both the principal and the chairman of the school’s governing body told him during a telephonic discussion that they were Hindus.

“They were very defensive about not allowing any religious discrimination at their school, both declaring that they themselves had rings and strings on their hands, but we have not had anything officially in writing yet,” He said in an interview with national Indian radio station Lotus FM.

Trikamjee recalled an earlier instance when South Africa's highest judicial authority, the Constitutional Court, had ruled in favour of a Hindu student who was debarred from wearing her nose ring by her school. The court had noted that nobody could be deprived of exercising their cultural or religious practices.

According to sources, the incident has sparked inter-religious conflict in the area as well.