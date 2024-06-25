Tax The Rich, Say Majority Of Adults Across 17 G20 Countries Surveyed

Hyderabad: A survey conducted across 17 G20 countries has revealed that a majority of adults (68 per cent) support the policy proposal where wealthy people pay a higher tax on their wealth, as a means of funding major changes to economy and lifestyles.

According to a media statement, when thinking about climate change and protecting nature, 71 per cent of people across 18 G20 countries surveyed believe major action is needed immediately - within the next decade – to reduce carbon emissions.

The survey, commissioned by Earth4All and the Global Commons Alliance, explored support for economic and political transformation in 18 of the G20 nations.

Higher carbon taxes, higher progressive taxation on income and higher tax rates for large businesses also received support from a majority across the 17 G20 nations surveyed, to fund major changes to economy and lifestyles.

The statement also added that people want political and economic reform. Two in three people across 17 G20 countries surveyed (68 per cent) agreed that the way the economy works should prioritise the health and well-being of people and nature rather than focusing solely on profit and increasing wealth.

70 per cent supported higher rates of income tax on wealthy people, and 69 per cent favoured higher tax rates on large businesses, according to the survey conducted by Ipsos.

Support for a wealth tax on wealthy people was the highest in Indonesia (86%), Turkey (78%), the United Kingdom (77%) and India (74%). Support was lowest in Saudi Arabia (54%), and Argentina (54%). In the United States, France and Germany around two in three of those surveyed support a wealth tax on wealthy people (67%, 67% and 68% respectively).

About climate change and protecting nature, 71% of citizens in 18 G20 countries surveyed believe the world needs to act immediately, within a decade to reduce carbon emissions from electricity, transport, food, industry and buildings.

"This rises to 91% of Mexicans, 83% of South Africans and 81% of Brazilians surveyed. This belief is lowest – but still over half of respondents – in Saudi Arabia (52%), Japan (53%), the United States (62%) and Italy (62%)," the statement.

Finance ministers from G20 countries, including the United States, China, and India, will meet in Brazil in July 2024. For the first time, a wealth tax is on the agenda as these nations deliberate on strategies to address economic and environmental challenges.