ETV Bharat / international

Tariffs Place Unnecessary Strain On US-India Ties: Congressman Krishnamoorthi

New York: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on India, saying the levies place an "unnecessary strain" on Washington’s relationship with Delhi at a time when the bilateral partnership is crucial to counter China’s military aggression and economic coercion.

“President Trump’s latest blanket tariffs on India are not only misguided but also profoundly damaging to the economic, diplomatic, and security interests of the United States,” Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat lawmaker from Illinois, said in a statement on Thursday. Krishnamoorthi condemned Trump’s 26 per cent tariff on Indian imports for disrupting economic and security partnerships between the two democracies.

“At a time when our partnership with India is more crucial than ever to our shared prosperity and coordinated efforts to counter the military aggression and economic coercion of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), these tariffs place an unnecessary strain on our relationship with the world’s largest democracy,” he said.

He noted that while the friendship between the United States and India will remain strong, these new tariffs will increase costs for American families and place additional burdens on both American and Indian businesses.

Krishnamoorthi strongly urged Trump to “reverse his harmful new tariffs, including those on Indian imports, and instead prioritize the well-being of American families, the strength of the US-India partnership, and our collective economic and national security in the face of authoritarian threats.” Trump on Wednesday announced a 26 per cent “discounted reciprocal tariff” on India, half of the 52 per cent levies imposed by India on American goods, as he described India as “very, very tough.”

As he announced the tariffs, Trump held up a chart that showed the tariffs that countries such as India, China, the European Union, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan levy on US products and the reciprocal levies that these countries will now have to pay.

On India, the chart showed that the country charged 52 per cent tariffs to the US “including currency manipulation and trade barriers,” and America will now charge India “discounted reciprocal tariffs” of 26 per cent.

“India, very, very tough. Very, very tough. The Prime Minister just left. He's a great friend of mine, but I said, ‘You're a friend of mine, but you're not treating us right.’ They charge us 52 per cent. You have to understand, we charge them almost nothing, for years and years and decades, and it was only seven years ago, when I came in, we started with China and we took in hundreds of billions of dollars from China in tariffs,” Trump had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Washington, D.C., in February, less than a month after Trump took the oath of office and began his second term in the White House as President. The executive order on reciprocal tariffs signed by Trump also mentions the duties charged by India on American products.