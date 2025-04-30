ETV Bharat / international

Tariff Talks With India Going Great, Think Will Have Deal: Trump

Expressing confidence in signing a deal, US President Donald Trump said that trade talks with India were 'coming along great'.

File Photo: PM Modi meets US President Donald Trump at the White House (ANI)
By PTI

Published : April 30, 2025 at 8:58 AM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that tariff negotiations with India are “coming along great,” and he thinks the two countries will strike a trade deal. Trump made these remarks on Tuesday while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

"I think we’ll have a deal with India,” President Trump said during brief remarks to reporters outside the White House. "The prime minister, as you know, was here three weeks ago, and they want to make a deal," he was quoted as saying by CNBC news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House in late February. President Donald Trump's comments came a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US was “very close on India.”

US President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries, including India and China, on April 2. However, on April 9, he announced a 90-day suspension of these tariffs until July 9 this year, except for those on China and Hong Kong, as about 75 countries approached America for trade deals.

However, the 10 per cent baseline tariff imposed on the countries on April 2 remains in effect, besides the 25 per cent duties on steel, aluminium, and auto components.

