Tariff Talks With India Going Great, Think Will Have Deal: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that tariff negotiations with India are “coming along great,” and he thinks the two countries will strike a trade deal. Trump made these remarks on Tuesday while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

"I think we’ll have a deal with India,” President Trump said during brief remarks to reporters outside the White House. "The prime minister, as you know, was here three weeks ago, and they want to make a deal," he was quoted as saying by CNBC news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House in late February. President Donald Trump's comments came a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US was “very close on India.”