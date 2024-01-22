Loading...

Israel -Hamas talks set to resume in Cairo with US mediation

author img

By IANS

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

Representative picture

Advocating for peace and negotiation in the war torn region, The Middle East US envoy will be mediating the talks between Israel and Hamas this week for ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage deal. Israel has still not agreed to the Two Nation theory despite increased pressure from the US.

Tel Aviv: Talks between Hamas and Israel will resume this week in Cairo for a possible hostage deal and the ceasefire in Gaza. The Middle East Envoy of US Brett McGurk will lead the talks for release of the hostages in Gaza. Sources said that the Envoy has already communicated the mediatory plans with Israel and has also communicated it to the Hamas leadership through Qatar.

Earlier, there was a one week ceasefire from November 24 to December 1 in which prisoners were exchanged by both sides.Reports said that the US President has also informed the Israeli leadership to agree for a two nation theory with a full statehood for Palestine.

But the Israelis have not agreed to it despite the mounting US pressure.On October 7, last year, Hamas attacked the southern parts killing at least 1200 people, taking over 200 people as hostages. Around 105 hostages have already been released by Hamas.Israel has killed nearly 25,105 Palestinians since October 7 while injuring 62,681- mostly infants and women.

Read More

  1. Palestinian death toll soars past 25,000 in Gaza with no end in sight to Israel-Hamas war
  2. Hostage families protest outside Netanyahu's home, ramping up pressure for a truce-for-hostages deal

TAGGED:

Israel and Hamastwo nation theoryUnited StatesGaza strip

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.