ETV Bharat / international

Taliban Govt Says Will Not Allow Any Force To Use Afghan Territory Against China

Beijing: The Taliban interim government of Afghanistan on Wednesday assured Beijing that it will not allow “any force” to use country's territory against China.

The Afghan side attaches great importance to China's security concerns and will never allow any force to use Afghan territory to engage in activities that harm China, Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi during their meeting here.

Afghanistan is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in the security field, combat violent crimes, safeguard China's interests in Afghanistan, and jointly maintain regional security and stability, Muttaqi told Wang, a Chinese Foreign Ministry press release here said.

Muttaqi, who also attended an informal tripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday, met Wang separately and discussed bilateral issues. China was one of the early countries to continue diplomatic relations with Taliban government after it captured power in 2021.