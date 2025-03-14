ETV Bharat / international

Take 'Precautionary Approach' On Deep-Sea Mining: Top Official Tells AFP

This Image shows tourists snorkelling above bleached and dead coral around Lizard Island on the Great Barrier Reef ( AFP )

Brussels: Rules for the emerging deep-sea mining sector should take a "precautionary approach" that protects the environment, the head of the body drafting regulations for the practice told AFP Friday.

At stake is a potential new frontier for developing mineral resources like nickel, cobalt and copper that are crucial for renewable energy technology.

But researchers and environmentalists have long warned it risks destroying habitats and species that are little understood, and could upset delicate ocean processes that affect climate change.

Regulating the industry is the responsibility of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), an independent body established under a UN convention.

Its Council aims to adopt a code this year, after more than a decade of work.

In an interview with AFP, ISA Secretary-General Leticia Carvalho said there was "no rush or delay" on finalising the rules, and urged an approach that prioritises the environment.

"We are developing regulations for an entirely new industry," said Carvalho, who took the top job this year.

"A key principle in this regard is the precautionary approach, which will help us navigate the sustainable use and management of deep-sea mineral resources."

- Divisive issue -

The world paid little attention when the ISA, created in 1994, quietly began negotiating the mining code.

But the effort has taken on new urgency.

Since July 2023, due to a legal clause invoked by the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru, any country can apply for a mining contract in the name of a company it sponsors.

Nauru Ocean Resources Inc., a subsidiary of Canada's The Metals Company (TMC), wants to begin mining polymetallic nodules in the Pacific as soon as 2026.

It plans to file an exploitation application in June, making the need for a code governing mining all the more pressing.

Carvalho has stressed that rebuilding trust is a priority for her tenure, after her predecessor was accused of favouring mining interests and even misusing funds -- allegations the ISA Secretariat denied.

An oceanographer by training, Carvalho can only guide member states as they decide whether and how to draft a code.