Taiwan Ready To Assist India Reduce Trade Deficit With China: Taiwanese Deputy NSA Hsu Szu-Chien

New Delhi: Taiwan can help India reduce its import of electronic components from China and the best way to bolster the economic engagement including in the semiconductor sector would be to seal a free trade pact, Taiwanese deputy national security adviser Hsu Szu-Chien said on Thursday.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Hsu said a trade deal will pave the way for greater investment in India by Taiwanese companies in the high-technology sectors as it will help bring down the "high tariffs".

The Taiwanese deputy national security adviser was in the national capital to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics, and hold talks with senior Indian officials.

Hsu said there can be match-making between the technology of Taiwan and India's demographic dividends to produce high-end technology components in India that will help New Delhi cut its imports from China.

"I think there's great potential for the relations to expand, especially on economic cooperation," Hsu said.

He said India can bring down its "huge" trade deficit with China by going for joint production of various electronics components instead of importing them from China.

"Most of these are ICT (information and communication technology) products, which from our perspective, India has great potential to produce. And Taiwan can be of help, not only semiconductor but all other ICT products," he said.

"India itself is a huge market and you have a demographic dividend of a very young age of population, which can be put into the workforce." Leading Taiwanese companies are increasingly looking at relocating their production bases from China to countries in Europe, North America, the US and India in view of Washington's trade dispute with Beijing and the Chinese military's increasing muscle-flexing around Taiwan.

"So with the technology of Taiwan, with the demographic dividends, I do see a very bright future for economic cooperation," Hsu said. India has a ballooning trade deficit with China as its imports from that country in 2023-24 totalled USD 101.75 billion as against exports of USD 16.65 billion, according to available data.

Major imports from China include electronic components, computer hardware, telecom equipment, chemicals and raw materials for pharmaceutical products.