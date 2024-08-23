ETV Bharat / international

Taiwan Leader Urges Unity On Chinese Attack Anniversary

author img

By AFP

Published : 24 hours ago

China President Lai Ching-te, who took office in May, laid a wreath to commemorate the bombardment victims, where the Chinese were assaulted on the Kinmen Islands, at a cemetery during his first trip to Kinmen as president. China's People's Liberation Army fired around 470,000 shells at Kinmen and nearby islets in 1958, claiming 618 servicemen and civilians's lives in an attack that lasted 44 days.

Taiwan Leader Urges Unity On Chinese Attack Anniversary
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te (C) presents a wreath during the 66th anniversary of the Kinmen artillery battle in Kinmen on August 23 (AFP)

Kinmen(Taiwan): Taiwanese must "unite as one" against the threat from China, President Lai Ching-te said Friday from an outlying island just a few kilometres from the Chinese mainland, on the anniversary of a deadly artillery attack.

China claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Beijing's control. Friday's 66th anniversary of the Chinese assault on the Kinmen islands -- known as the "823 bombardment" after the date on which it began -- comes as China has ramped up military and political pressure on Taiwan in recent years.

Controlled by Taiwan, the islands lie just five kilometres (three miles) from the Chinese coast. Lai, who took office in May, laid a wreath to commemorate the bombardment's victims at a cemetery during his first trip to Kinmen as president. China's People's Liberation Army fired 470,000 shells at Kinmen and nearby islets in 1958, killing 618 servicemen and civilians in an attack that lasted 44 days.

"We must be determined to protect Taiwan" and carry on the spirit of the soldiers who faced the 823 bombardment, he said at a banquet attended by veterans and their families. "At present, the threat Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu face from China is no less than previous years," he said, referring to other outlying island chains under Taipei's control.

"If we want to resist the threat from China in the future, we must unite as one... We have only one goal -- defend national sovereignty and safeguard democracy". Lai has been labelled a "dangerous separatist" by China for his staunch defence of Taiwan's sovereignty, and Beijing conducted large-scale military drills around the island just days after his inauguration.

Taiwan's military has been reporting near-daily sightings of Chinese warships around its waters, as well as sorties by fighter jets and drones around the island. On Friday, the defence ministry said 41 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels were detected in a 24-hour window ending at 6:00 am (2200 GMT Thursday).

A second statement said a further 27 aircraft had been spotted since as Beijing conducted a "joint combat patrol" drill. "The armed forces have monitored the situation and employed aircraft, Navy vessels and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities," it said in the statement.

Read More

  1. 'China Told Taiwan's Coast Guard To Not Interfere In Detention Of Taiwanese Boat Crew'
  2. Taiwan Arrests Former Chinese Navy Captain Over Illegal Arrival in Island by Speedboat

Kinmen(Taiwan): Taiwanese must "unite as one" against the threat from China, President Lai Ching-te said Friday from an outlying island just a few kilometres from the Chinese mainland, on the anniversary of a deadly artillery attack.

China claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Beijing's control. Friday's 66th anniversary of the Chinese assault on the Kinmen islands -- known as the "823 bombardment" after the date on which it began -- comes as China has ramped up military and political pressure on Taiwan in recent years.

Controlled by Taiwan, the islands lie just five kilometres (three miles) from the Chinese coast. Lai, who took office in May, laid a wreath to commemorate the bombardment's victims at a cemetery during his first trip to Kinmen as president. China's People's Liberation Army fired 470,000 shells at Kinmen and nearby islets in 1958, killing 618 servicemen and civilians in an attack that lasted 44 days.

"We must be determined to protect Taiwan" and carry on the spirit of the soldiers who faced the 823 bombardment, he said at a banquet attended by veterans and their families. "At present, the threat Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu face from China is no less than previous years," he said, referring to other outlying island chains under Taipei's control.

"If we want to resist the threat from China in the future, we must unite as one... We have only one goal -- defend national sovereignty and safeguard democracy". Lai has been labelled a "dangerous separatist" by China for his staunch defence of Taiwan's sovereignty, and Beijing conducted large-scale military drills around the island just days after his inauguration.

Taiwan's military has been reporting near-daily sightings of Chinese warships around its waters, as well as sorties by fighter jets and drones around the island. On Friday, the defence ministry said 41 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels were detected in a 24-hour window ending at 6:00 am (2200 GMT Thursday).

A second statement said a further 27 aircraft had been spotted since as Beijing conducted a "joint combat patrol" drill. "The armed forces have monitored the situation and employed aircraft, Navy vessels and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities," it said in the statement.

Read More

  1. 'China Told Taiwan's Coast Guard To Not Interfere In Detention Of Taiwanese Boat Crew'
  2. Taiwan Arrests Former Chinese Navy Captain Over Illegal Arrival in Island by Speedboat

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAIWAN LEADER LAI CHING TECHINESE ATTACK ANNIVERSARY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.