Taiwan Earthquake: The 6.4 Magnitude Quake Injures 27 And Causes Scattered Damage

In this image from a video, a store worker cleans the floor in Tainan, Taiwan Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 after an earthquake. ( TVBS via AP )

TAIPEI, Taiwan: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Taiwan early Tuesday, leaving 27 people with minor injuries and some reported damage.

The quake hit at 12:17 a.m. and was centered 38 kilometers (24 miles) southeast of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the earthquake at a less powerful magnitude 6.

There were scattered reports of minor to moderate damage around the cities of Chiayi and Tainan.

Taiwan's fire department said 27 people were sent to hospitals for minor injuries. Among them were six people, including a 1-month-old baby, who were rescued from a collapsed house in the Nanxi district of Tainan. The Zhuwei bridge on a provincial highway was reported to be damaged.

No deaths have been reported, though rescuers were still assessing damage.