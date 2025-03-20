ETV Bharat / international

Taiwan Can Help India Reduce Trade Deficit With China: Taiwanese Deputy NSA

New Delhi: Taiwan can help India reduce its import of electronic components from China and the best way to expand the economic engagement would be to firm up a free trade pact, Taiwanese Deputy National Security Adviser Hsu Szu-Chien said on Thursday.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Hsu said a trade deal will pave the way for greater investment in India by Taiwanese companies in the semiconductor and other high-technology sectors as it will help to bring down the "high tariff" regime.

The Taiwanese deputy national security adviser was in the national capital primarily to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics.

Hsu said there can be match-making between the technology of Taiwan and India's demographic dividends to produce high-end technology components in India that will help New Delhi cut its imports from China. It is learnt that he also held closed-door meetings with his Indian interlocutors on ways to expand the overall India-Taiwan relations.

"I think there's great potential for the relations to expand, especially on economic cooperation," Hsu said. The Taiwanese deputy national security advisor said India can bring down its "huge" trade deficit with China by going for joint production of various electronics components instead of importing them from China.

"Most of these are ICT (information and communication technology) products, which from our perspective, India has great potential to produce. And Taiwan can be of help, not only semiconductor but all other ICT products," he said.

"India itself is a huge market and you have a demographic dividend of a very young age of population, which can be put into the workforce." "So with the technology of Taiwan, with the demographic dividends, I do see a very bright future for economic cooperation," he said.

India has a ballooning trade deficit with China as its imports from that country in 2023-24 totalled USD 101.75 billion as against exports of USD 16.65 billion, according to available data.

Major imports from China include electronic components, computer hardware, telecom equipment, chemicals and raw materials for pharmaceutical products.