Syrians Tour Assad's Looted Damascus Home: AFP

Women, children and men could be seen touring the home, with the rooms completely empty and a portrait of Assad thrown on the floor.

A Syrian opposition fighter sits inside an office at the Presidential Palace after the Syrian government collapsed in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AFP Photo)
By AFP

Published : 1 hours ago

Damascus: Dozens of Syrians explored President Bashar al-Assad's luxurious Damascus home after it was looted on Sunday, an AFP correspondent said, following the fall of the capital to rebel forces.

Women, children and men could be seen touring the home and its large garden, with the rooms completely empty, save some furniture and a portrait of Assad thrown on the floor. "I came for revenge; they oppressed us in incredible ways," Abu Omar, 44, told AFP.

"I am taking pictures because I am so happy to be here in the middle of his house," he added, showing photographs on his mobile phone.

Syrians woke up to a changed country Sunday, as rebels swept into Damascus 11 days into a lightning offensive declaring they had toppled "tyrant" Assad, whose current whereabouts are unknown after he reportedly fled the country. The residence in the upscale al-Maliki neighbourhood comprises three six-storey buildings.

An AFP correspondent also saw a charred reception hall at the Damascus presidential palace a couple kilometres away. Up until Assad's government fell, his residence and the presidential palace were off limits to ordinary citizens.

As he moved from room to room, Abu Omar said he felt overjoyed. "I no longer feel afraid. My only concern is that we unite (as Syrians) and build this country together," he said with emotion in his voice.

