Syrians Flock To Iconic Damascus Old City After Rebel Takeover

Jubilant Syrians flooded the streets of Damascus, celebrating their hard-won freedom.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Damascus: Two days after a rebel alliance ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, jubilant Syrians flooded the historic Old City of Damascus. The once-oppressive atmosphere has been replaced by a sense of liberation and hope.

The Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad collapsed on December 8th, 2024. Armed resistance groups, after years of relentless struggle, seized control of Damascus, forcing Assad to flee to Russia.

The 2011 uprising, initially a peaceful protest against Assad's authoritarian rule, was met with a brutal crackdown. The regime's violence radicalized the movement, leading many Syrians to take up arms in self-defence. The conflict escalated into a complex, multi-faceted war involving numerous factions, both domestic and foreign.

The Syrian civil war became a proxy war for regional and global powers, with countries like Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia backing different factions. Russia's intervention in 2015, particularly its air campaign, significantly tilted the balance of power in favour of the Assad regime.

Damascus Celebrates Freedom

Jubilant Syrians flooded the streets of Damascus, celebrating their hard-won freedom. The iconic Old City, once a symbol of oppression, echoed with cheers and the waving of opposition flags. Families flocked to the famous Bakdash ice cream shop, and people gathered at the historic Umayyad Mosque.

"I still feel like I'm dreaming," 52-year-old Khalil Rimo tells news agency AFP. "I still can't believe that I'm standing next to the Umayyad Mosque and Souk al-Hamidiyeh, and there are no government thugs or 'show me your ID' or 'what are you doing'?", he adds.

As Syria enters a new era, the challenges ahead are immense. The country is devastated by years of war, and its infrastructure is in ruins. The task of rebuilding the nation and restoring stability will require significant international support and cooperation.

"We took our freedom," said 34-year-old Damascus resident Ossama al-Horani. "We can go out without fear of checkpoints or oppression."

While the celebrations are joyous, many Syrians are also grappling with the horrors of the past. "The scenes of people coming out of Saydnaya hit us hard," said 27-year-old Lina al-Ayoubi, referring to the notorious prison.

Despite the challenges ahead, Syrians are hopeful for a brighter future. "We're a family in Syria, all of its sects and people," said rebel fighter Ahmad Abuabdo. "We hope for a future of love and unity".

The forces that have taken over Syria will need to address the deep-seated grievances that fueled the uprising, reconcile the various factions, and bring back stability in the region.

