Syrian War Updates: President Bashar al-Assad Flees Country As Rebels Enter Damascus

An anti-government fighter holds a weapon as he keeps position near a defaced portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the city of Hama after forces captured the central Syrian city, on December 6, 2024. ( AFP )

Beirut: A Syria war monitor said that President Bashar al-Assad has left the country, after losing swathes of territory to a lightning offensive led by an Islamist-led rebel coalition that said it entered Damascus on Sunday.

Residents in the Syrian capital told AFP heavy gunfire rang out, after a source close to Hezbollah saying fighters from the key Assad ally had left their positions around Damascus.

The president's reported departure comes less than two weeks after the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group launched its campaign challenging more than five decades of rule by the Assad family.

"Assad left Syria via Damascus international airport before the army security forces left" the facility," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP. AFP was unable to immediately confirm the report.

After saying their forces were heading into the capital, HTS announced an "end of the era of tyranny in the prison of Sednaya" as they broke into the jail which has become a by-word for darkest abuses of the Syrian regime. The rapid developments in Damascus come only hours after HTS said they had captured the strategic city of Homs, on the way to the capital.

The defence ministry earlier denied that rebels had entered Homs, describing the situation there as "safe and stable". Homs lies about 140 kilometres (85 miles) north of the capital and was the third major city seized by the rebels who began their advance on November 27, reigniting a years-long war that had become largely dormant.

Hezbollah fighters leave

Monitoring events in Damascus, the Britain-based Observatory confirmed "the doors of the infamous 'Sednaya' prison... have been opened for thousands of detainees who were imprisoned by the security apparatus throughout the regime's rule". Earlier, Assad's government denied the army had withdrawn from areas around Damascus.

"A very strong security and military cordon" was being established by the armed forces around the capital "and no one... can penetrate this defensive line", Interior Minister Mohammed al-Rahmoun told state television. Assad has for years been backed by Lebanese Hezbollah, whose forces "vacated their positions around Damascus" according to a source close to the group.

Hezbollah "has instructed its fighters in recent hours to withdraw from the Homs area, with some heading to Latakia (in Syria) and others to the Hermel area in Lebanon", the source also told AFP. A source close to Hezbollah earlier said it had sent 2,000 fighters into Syria, to an area near the Lebanese border, "to defend its positions".

'Suddenly everyone was scared'

The defence ministry earlier insisted: "There is no truth to news claiming our armed forces... have withdrawn" from positions near Damascus. The Syrian army said that, in addition to the area around Damascus, it was reinforcing positions in the south, and operations against the rebels were beginning in the Hama, Homs and Daraa areas.

AFP has been unable to independently verify some of the information provided by the government and the rebels, as its journalists cannot reach the areas around Damascus where the rebels say they are present. Residents of the capital described to AFP a state of panic as traffic jams clogged the city centre, people sought supplies and queued to withdraw money from ATMs.

"The situation was not like this when I left my house this morning... suddenly everyone was scared," said one woman, Rania. A few kilometres (miles) away, the mood was starkly different. In a Damascus suburb, witnesses said protesters toppled a statue of Assad's father, the late leader Hafez al-Assad.