Syria's Neighboring Foreign Ministers Call For Lifting Sanctions And Reconciliation

Activists protest against the recent wave of violence and sectarian attacks in Syria's coastal region, in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, March 9, 2025. ( AP )

Jordan: Syria's top diplomat and his counterparts from neighboring countries Sunday called for the lifting of Western-led sanctions on Syria and post-war reconciliation.

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon made their remarks alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani following a meeting in the Jordanian capital Amman.

They come following days of clashes between Syrian security forces and insurgents of the minority Alawite community loyal to the deposed Bashar Assad government in Syria's coastal province. Some rights groups say hundreds of civilians, mostly Alawite, were killed in revenge attacks after the fighting broke out.

The Associated Press could not independently verify those numbers. The United States and Europe have been hesitant to lift sanctions on Syria before there is a clear political transition that is democratic and inclusive of Syria's minorities and civil society.

At the same time, the country desperately needs money to rebuild after years of war and pull millions out of poverty. The United Nations estimates that some 90% of Syria's population lives in poverty.

"We are protecting all components of the Syrian people, and we do not discriminate between them. We will not allow the repetition of the tragedies of the Syrian people," said al-Shibani.

Syria's new Islamist authorities under interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa have struggled to convince the United States and Europe to lift sanctions to start rebuilding the country after 13 years of war and reconcile with the Kurds in the northeast and Druze in the south to exert state authority across the country.

The weekend's violence appears likely to stymie attempts to remove sanctions in the immediate future. The U.S. and U.N. released statements condemning the killing of civilians, which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as being carried out by "radical Islamist terrorists, including foreign jihadis." He called for Damascus to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Also on Sunday, al-Sharaa announced the formation of a committee tasked with investigating the violence in coastal communities, including "violations against civilians" and another one tasked with "maintaining civil peace."