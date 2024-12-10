ETV Bharat / international

Syria’s Government Will Gradually Transfer Power To Interim Cabinet

The members of Syrian government under ousted President Bashar Assad will gradually transfer power to a new transitional cabinet headed by Mohammed al-Bashir.

Syria’s Government Will Gradually Transfer Power To Interim Cabinet
Pedestrians casually walk over an image of former Syrian President Bashar Assad on a sidewalk in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo)


By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 1 hours ago

Damascus: Members of the Syrian government under ousted President Bashar Assad will gradually transfer power to a new transitional cabinet headed by Mohammed al-Bashir.

The outgoing government met with al-Bashir for the first time since Assad fled Damascus over the weekend.

Al-Bashir told reporters after the meeting that the ministers discussed transferring the portfolios to the interim government during the transitional period until the beginning of March.

He said that in the coming days the new government will decide on each ministry.

