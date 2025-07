ETV Bharat / international

Syria Asks Turkey For Defense Support After Sectarian Clashes, Turkish Officials Say

A convoy of ambulances and buses arrives at a checkpoint in the village of Busra al-Harir, southern Syria, on its way to Sweida province, as security forces cordon off the area to block Bedouin fighters from entering the province, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. ( AP )

Ankara: Syria’s interim government has requested Turkey’s support to strengthen its defense capabilities, Turkish officials said, following sectarian violence over the past two weeks that increased tensions in Syria and drew Israeli intervention. The defense ministry officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity according to procedures, said Wednesday that Syria has also sought assistance to combat “terrorist organizations,” including the Islamic State group.

Turkey — which has long expressed readiness to assist Syria — was working toward providing training, advisory services and technical support to help strengthen Syria’s defense capacity, the officials added. Syrian officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tensions escalated in southern Syria last week, with violent clashes erupting between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze militias in Sweida province. The conflict triggered Israeli airstrikes on convoys of government forces in Sweida and on the Ministry of Defense headquarters in central Damascus, which Israel justified as efforts to protect Druze communities.

The U.S. envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, announced a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Syria on July 19, which allowed the Syrian government forces to go into Sweida and break up the fighting between the Druze and Bedouins. An earlier ceasefire between Druze factions and government forces broke down. After a second ceasefire, the government forces withdrew from Sweida, but fighting flared again between Druze and Bedouin groups.

Ankara strongly supports Syria’s interim government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa and has been seeking a defense agreement with Damascus that could reportedly include establishing Turkish military bases on Syrian territory.

In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this week, Barrack said the U.S. has “no position” on the prospect of a defense pact between Syria and Turkey. “It's not in the U.S.' business or interest to tell any of the surrounding nations with each other what to do,” he said.