ETV Bharat / international

Switzerland Scraps Most-Favoured Nation Status to India, Dividend Income to Face Higher Tax

Following the withdrawal of MFN status, Indian companies will have to pay a higher withholding tax on income generated in Switzerland.

Representational
Representational (File Photo)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Switzerland has withdrawn the MFN status granted to India following an adverse court ruling against Nestle, a move that will result in adverse tax implications for Indian entities operating in the European nation.

With this, from January 1, 2025, Indian companies will be subject to a higher withholding tax on income generated in Switzerland.

In a statement, Switzerland announced suspension of the application of the most favoured nation (MFN) clause of the protocol to the agreement between the Swiss Confederation and the Republic of India for the avoidance of double taxation with respect to taxes on income.

Switzerland cited a ruling by Indian Supreme Court in a case relating to Vevey-headquartered Nestle for its decision to withdraw the MFN.

This means that Switzerland will tax dividends that Indian entities will earn in that country at 10 per cent from January 1, 2025.

New Delhi: Switzerland has withdrawn the MFN status granted to India following an adverse court ruling against Nestle, a move that will result in adverse tax implications for Indian entities operating in the European nation.

With this, from January 1, 2025, Indian companies will be subject to a higher withholding tax on income generated in Switzerland.

In a statement, Switzerland announced suspension of the application of the most favoured nation (MFN) clause of the protocol to the agreement between the Swiss Confederation and the Republic of India for the avoidance of double taxation with respect to taxes on income.

Switzerland cited a ruling by Indian Supreme Court in a case relating to Vevey-headquartered Nestle for its decision to withdraw the MFN.

This means that Switzerland will tax dividends that Indian entities will earn in that country at 10 per cent from January 1, 2025.

Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SWITZERLANDMFN STATUSMOST FAVOURED NATIONINDIASWITZERLAND INDIA MFN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.