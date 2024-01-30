Loading...

Suspended prison sentences for 10 Indian fishermen for poaching in Lanka waters

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

Representative Image

A Sri Lankan court sentenced ten Indian fishermen to a two-year suspended prison term for poaching in Sri Lanka's waters. The trawler owner was ordered to appear in court on October 24. The suspended sentence lasting five years, meant the fishermen won't immediately serve jail time. The magistrate directed the return of their seized belongings and plans to send the sentenced fishermen to an immigration detention center for repatriation.

Colombo: Ten Indian fishermen were sentenced to a two-year suspended prison term by a Sri Lankan court for poaching in the island nation's waters. The magistrate in Point Pedro in the northern Jaffna peninsula on Monday also ordered the owner of the trawler to be present at the court on October 24 when the case will be next heard.

The trawler has been detained in a case of illegal fishing. The two-year prison term suspended for five years' means that the fishermen don't go to jail actually but the sentence is suspended after five years. The fishermen, arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy on December 23, have attended the Point Pedro court three times.

The magistrate Ponnuthurai Krishanth ordered the police to return their personal belongings seized by the Navy. The fishermen sentenced to suspended jail terms would be sent to the immigration detention centre in Colombo's suburb of Mirihana until formalities could be conducted to repatriate them.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters. The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. More than 20 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy in this month.
In 2023, the island nation's Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Read More

  1. 13 Indian fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka to Chennai
  2. Fishermen of Pazhaverkadu in TN seek relief for damage due to oil spill

TAGGED:

Srilankan WaterFishermen sentenced 2 yr prisonSri lankan CourtPoaching

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.