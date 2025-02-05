ETV Bharat / international

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting At Cosmetics Warehouse In Ohio, Officials Say

This image taken from video provided by WSYX shows police responding to an active shooter early Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in New Albany, Ohio. ( AP )

New Albany: A suspect in the shooting at an Ohio warehouse that killed one person and wounded five was arrested Wednesday morning in Columbus, authorities said. Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Dan Deville said Bruce Reginald Foster III was located in an apartment and arrested around 10 a.m.

"Normally what we prefer to do is have people come out and surrender to us," Deville said. "He refused to come out. Our guys did have to make entry." Foster was turned over to police in New Albany, where the shooting took place Tuesday night.

There were no reports of any kind of confrontation or dispute that would have prompted the shooting, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told reporters at a news conference. Foster had been at work "for some time" before the shooting, which happened about 10:30 p.m., Jones said.

All of the victims also worked at the facility, Jones said. Five of them were taken to hospitals for treatment, Jones said. He said he could not release their conditions. The sixth victim died in the building. A handgun was recovered at the scene, he said.