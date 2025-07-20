ETV Bharat / international

Sunbears To Elephants: Life At A Thai Wildlife Hospital

Bangkok: The patient lay prone on the operating table. An IV line snaking from his left leg, near the wound from the tranquilliser dart that sedated him.

Yong, a pig-tailed macaque rescued from a life harvesting coconuts, was being treated at Thailand's only NGO-run wildlife hospital. He is one of dozens of animals treated each month at the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) facility.

Patients range from delicate sugar gliders intended as pets, to some of the hefty rescued elephants that roam WFFT's expansive facility in Phetchaburi, southwest of Bangkok.

The wide variety can be a challenge, said vet Siriporn Tippol.

"If we can't find the right equipment, we have to DIY use what we already have or modify based on the specifications we need."

She described strapping an extension handle onto a laryngoscope designed for cats and dogs so it could be used during surgery on bears and tigers.

A treatment whiteboard gives a sense of an average day: cleaning a wound on one elephant's tail, assessing another's possible cataract and treating a Malayan sunbear's skin condition.

Yong was in quarantine after rescue -- coconut monkeys often carry tuberculosis or other infectious diseases -- and needed a full health check.

But first, he had to be sedated, with a tranquilliser dart blown from a white tube into his left haunch.

Before long he was slumped over and ready to be carried to hospital.

Blood was taken, an IV line placed and then it was X-ray time, to look for signs of broken bones or respiratory illness.

Next was a symbolic moment: vets cut off the metal rings around the monkey's neck that once kept him connected to a chain.

The operating theatre was the final stop, for a vasectomy to allow Yong to join a mixed troop of rescued monkeys without risk of breeding.

The light-filled hospital only opened this month, replacing a previous "tiny" clinic, said WFFT founder Edwin Wiek.

"I've always dreamed about having a proper medical facility," he told AFP, over the sound of nearby tigers roaring in grassy enclosures.