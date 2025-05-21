ETV Bharat / international

4 Children Killed, 38 Injured After Suicide Car Bomb Hits School Bus In Southwestern Pakistan

Four children were killed and 33 others injured after a Suicide car bomb hit the school bus in restive southwestern Pakistan.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : May 21, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST

1 Min Read

Quetta: A suicide car bomber struck a school bus in restive southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least four children and wounding 38 others, a government official said. A local deputy commissioner, Yasir Iqbal, said the attack occurred in Khuzdar, a district in Balochistan province, as the bus was transporting children to school in the city.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, though suspicion is likely to fall on ethnic Baloch separatists, who frequently target security forces and civilians in the region. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the children’s deaths. He called the perpetrators “beasts” who deserve no leniency, saying the enemy had committed an act of “sheer barbarism by targeting innocent children.”

Balochistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency, with an array of separatist groups staging attacks, including the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States in 2019.

The latest attack came days after a car bombing killed four people near a market in Qillah Abdullah, a city in Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan. Most of such attacks are claimed by BLA, which Pakistan says enjoyed the backing of neighboring India.

In one of the deadliest such attacks in March, BLA insurgents killed 33 people, mostly soldiers, during an assault on a train carrying hundreds of passengers in Balochistan.

Quetta: A suicide car bomber struck a school bus in restive southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least four children and wounding 38 others, a government official said. A local deputy commissioner, Yasir Iqbal, said the attack occurred in Khuzdar, a district in Balochistan province, as the bus was transporting children to school in the city.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, though suspicion is likely to fall on ethnic Baloch separatists, who frequently target security forces and civilians in the region. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the children’s deaths. He called the perpetrators “beasts” who deserve no leniency, saying the enemy had committed an act of “sheer barbarism by targeting innocent children.”

Balochistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency, with an array of separatist groups staging attacks, including the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States in 2019.

The latest attack came days after a car bombing killed four people near a market in Qillah Abdullah, a city in Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan. Most of such attacks are claimed by BLA, which Pakistan says enjoyed the backing of neighboring India.

In one of the deadliest such attacks in March, BLA insurgents killed 33 people, mostly soldiers, during an assault on a train carrying hundreds of passengers in Balochistan.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAKISTANPAKISTAN SCHOOL BUSSUICIDE CAR BOMB STRUCK SCHOOL BUSSUICIDE CAR BOMB HITS SCHOOL BUS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.